An Islamorada man wakes to find an intruder in his home. Two Miami-Dade men are arrested

An Islamorada man was woken by an intruder in his home early Wednesday morning.
The burglar left the Iroquois Drive house around 2:30 a.m. after the resident asked who was there. But the resident soon discovered that his car and one belonging to a resident living in a downstairs apartment on the same property had been burglarized.
Two Miami-Dade men suspected of burglarizing the cars were pulled over by Monroe County deputies heading out of the Keys at mile marker 92 on U.S. 1 with the items reported stolen in their vehicle, according to police.
Alfredo Lopez Somarriba, 28, from Miami, and Yoandy Mora Perez, 34, of Hialeah, face felony burglary and cocaine possession charges, as well as several misdemeanor theft counts.
The resident told deputies that after the intruder left his home, he grabbed a gun and flashlight and searched his home before seeing a red car with its headlights turned off leaving the area.
Both residents left their cars unlocked, according to Adam Linhardt, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman. Items taken included credit cards, tools, keys, and at least one resident’s driver’s license, Linhardt said.
Sheriff’s Office detectives Nestor Argote and Joel Torres spotted a red Chevy heading north that fit the description of the car seen leaving the burglarized home, Linhardt said. Perez was driving the car and Somarriba was the passenger.
“Some of the items reported stolen were in plain view inside the car,” Linhardt said.
Argote and Torres also found small amounts of cocaine and marijuana in the car, according to Linhardt.
The detectives took Somarriba and Perez to the Plantation Key sheriff’s office substation, where they were questioned about the break-ins, and subsequently arrested. Their bond information was not immediately available.
