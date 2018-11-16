Key Largo man arrested on charges that he molested a young girl

A Key Largo man was arrested Thursday on a child molestation charge after Monroe County Sheriff’s Office detectives say he abused a girl under the age of 12.
Robert Garrett Nelson, 32, was released later in the day after posting $50,000 bond. He could not be reached for comment.
Nelson is either a relative or a family friend of the victim, according to the arrest affidavit, which redacted the nature of the two’s relationship.
The victim told her mother on Nov. 1 that the last time she slept at Nelson’s home he molested her.
Afterward, Nelson reportedly told the girl, “I’m so sorry,” according to Detective Rosary Ponce’s report.
Detectives conducted a forensic interview with the victim and determined there was enough evidence to arrest Nelson, Ponce stated in her report.
The alleged incident happened in late September, Ponce wrote in her report. The victim told police she was hesitant to say anything about it, but decided to tell her mother when she realized she was supposed to sleep over at Nelson’s house again.
Ponce contacted Nelson on Nov. 7, and he said his attorney would respond to her questions. But when the lawyer did get back to her, he said his client would not be providing a statement.
Comments