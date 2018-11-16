Florida City man busted in Keys on cocaine warrants

A Florida City man faces multiple felony drug counts after a traffic stop in the Florida Keys Thursday revealed he had several warrants for dealing crack cocaine.
Kevens Baret, 31, was arrested on five counts of selling cocaine and four counts of using a two-way device in the commission of a felony. Baret was the passenger in a gray Dodge that Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies pulled over at mile marker 96 of U.S. 1 in Key Largo early Thursday morning.
The driver, Sharmanda Contrina Rancher, 36, of Miami, also had an outstanding warrant for selling cocaine, according to the sheriff’s office arrest affidavit.
Baret was wanted for selling crack cocaine to undercover informants on four different occasions, according to reports released by the sheriff’s officer Friday.
Detectives say informants paid $100 on Oct. 4 to buy 0.4 grams of crack from Baret at a Circle K gas station in Marathon, according to the reports. Another informant bought crack from Baret at the same gas station on Oct. 18, the reports state.
On Sept. 5 and Sept. 25, Baret sold crack to informants out of Rancher’s car at 82nd Street in Marathon, according to the reports. On each occasion, Baret sold between 0.4 and 0.6 grams of crack for $100, detectives said.
When Rancher and Baret were stopped, deputies say they found crack and a small amount of marijuana in the car.
Deputies booked Baret into Plantation Key jail. His bond amount was not immediately available. Rancher was taken to county jail on Stock Island, where she’s being held on a $30,000 bond.
