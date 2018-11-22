A woman’s body has been found in the Keys. No identity, but signs of foul play

A fisherman with his line in waters near the Vaca Cut Bridge found a woman’s body Wednesday afternoon, according to Montore County deputies.
The sheriff’s office said the body had “obvious signs of foul play” and that detectives already were speaking to a person of interest. The fisherman was on a shore when he found the body in a wooded area north of the bridge in Marathon.
As they ask for the public’s help in identifying the woman, the sheriff’s office says she appears white, 50 to 60 years old, five-foot-seven, 150 to 180 pounds, with sandy brown hair.
Anyone with information about her identity or how she died can call Crime Stoppers at 866-471-TIPS (8477); go to the Florida Keys Crime Stoppers webpage; text via the P3 Phone app; or use @305CrimeStoppers on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.
