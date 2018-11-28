Autopsy says Marathon woman was raped and strangled. Now, she has a name

The woman found dead Nov. 21 near the Vaca Cut Bridge has been identified as Marathon resident Michelle Osborne, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said.
Before being homeless in Marathon, Osborne lived in Las Vegas and Janesville, Wisconsin, where she was a manager at a substance abuse treatment center, according to online records. She was the mother of two adult children.
An autopsy points to the 51-year-old being raped and strangled, the sheriff’s office said.
“Our partners with the State Attorney’s Office have been working with us to move this case along quickly and provide closure not only to Mrs. Osborne’s family, but to the people of Marathon as well,” Sheriff Rick Ramsay said. “This is a very disturbing and sad case, but I’m thankful to our detectives and law enforcement partners, all of whom have been working on this case nonstop since Mrs. Osborne was found.”
Steven Wolf has been charged with second-degree murder, failure to report a death and evidence tampering.
The sheriff’s office said a fisherman found Osborne in a wooded area, but she appeared to have been dragged there. Car parts and damaged foliage led investigators to a Dodge van with human blood and a parking space in front of the Marathon Kmart. The sheriff’s office said that’s where Wolf was arrested.
Investigators ask anyone who has seen Osborne in the last two months, saw Wolf or Wolf’s van on Nov. 20 or Nov. 21 to call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-471-8477; use the @CrimeStopers305 tag on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter; or go to the Florida Keys Crime Stoppers website.
