He was pulled over in a stolen rental car. That was only the beginning of his problems.

A Homestead man was arrested in the Keys Friday morning after a Monroe County Sheriff’s Office detective spotted him driving a car that was reported stolen from a Miami-Dade County rental car lot in October.
The problems didn’t end there for David Mirville, 34. Police also found drugs — including small amounts of heroin, marijuana and a white powdery substance — inside the Toyota Carolla Detective Ben Elmore pulled over at 7:37 a.m. near mile marker 88.
And, when cops booked Mirville into county jail on Plantation Key, they found a plastic bag containing suspected methamphetamine, sheriff’s office spokesman Adam Linhardt said.
He was arrested on vehicular grand theft, felony drug possession and smuggling contraband into jail. His bond information was not immediately available.
MIrville told Elmore that he rented the car but, soon after, his friend stole it from him. He said he filed a report with Homestead police, but Linhardt said that agency did never received a stolen car report from Mirville.
Hertz representatives told the sheriff’s office Mirville rented the car on Oct. 24 and was supposed to return it on Nov. 7. Not only did he not return the vehicle, he never paid Hertz, Linhardt said.
