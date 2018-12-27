‘That is what grandpas do.’ Keys man admits to molesting girl, cops say.

An Indian River County girl accused a Key West man she called “Grandpa” of molesting her several times, including when he was babysitting.
And, according to an arrest affidavit, 59-year-old David Parker backed up the girl’s accusations of him. Parker is in Indian River County jail on two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation by an adult of a victim under 12 years old. His bond is $200,000.
Parker’s occupation is listed as “engineer” on his arrest affidavit. To the elementary school-age girl, he was “Grandpa” and the affidavit says she told Indian River County Sheriff’s Office investigators he “has done weird things to her body and made her do weird things to his body.”
Parker’s charges stem from two incidents in Indian River County to which he allegedly confessed.
Detectives had spoken to the girl on Dec. 19 before Parker called them Dec. 20 and volunteered to come in Dec. 21. Once there, he waived his right to remain silent.
The affidavit says the first of the two incidents happened over the summer while Parker was babysitting the girl and her siblings. He had the girl put her hand on his penis under his pants and squeeze it. The girl said he had her do this several times.
According to what the girl and Parker told investigators, Parker made her do the same thing as he drove her around one day.
“Throughout the entire interview, Parker stated multiple times that he knew every act he committed with [the girl] was wrong and that he felt guilty for his actions,” the affidavit’s narrative read. “It appeared that he was blaming [the girl] for his action, saying he was doing it and continuing to do it to keep her happy because ‘that is what grandpas do.’ Then Parker would say [the girl] was not to blame for anything and he is responsible for his actions.”
