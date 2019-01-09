He led cops on a chase through Key Largo. It ended with a dropped bag of cocaine

Monroe sheriff’s deputies say a Homestead man led them on a car chase through Key Largo. When he finally pulled over, they said they found multiple packages of crack and powdered cocaine, as well as a “wad” of marijuana.
Deputy Joel Torres wrote in his report that he pulled over Christopher Orr, 34, in his gold Mercedes-Benz around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday because he just received an alert that a car matching that description just entered Monroe County at mile marker 106. Torres stopped Orr on Calusa Street off mile marker 101.5 on the ocean side of U.S. 1.
According to Torres’ report, he ordered Orr, who was wanted on a county warrant on an obstruction charge, to stick his arms outside of his car. Torres had his gun out because “prior law enforcement intelligence on Orr indicated he was routinely armed,” he wrote in his report.
But, instead, Orr stepped out of the car and reached into his pockets, despite Torres ordering him not to at gunpoint. Orr pulled out a card that he told Torres was his license before getting back into the Mercedes and driving off. He drove west on Calusa Street before making a left onto Key Drive and going across to the northbound side of U.S. 1.
Orr stopped his car in the middle of Hibiscus Lane, which is almost directly across the highway from Calusa Street, and ran away. As he did, he dropped a bag about five feet from his car, according to Torres’ report. Another deputy caught Orr shortly after he ran through a nearby construction site, Torres stated.
Orr fought the deputies as they placed him in handcuffs and sat him in the back of a patrol car, according to the arrest report.
“He was combative during the entire encounter,” Torres wrote.
The bag deputies say Orr dropped contained a total of 11.5 grams of cocaine, mostly crack, and 4.5 grams of marijuana.
“The quantity of cocaine, the multiple individually wrapped rock/powder and the bulk bundles all together were indicative of a narcotics seller/distributor rather than a simple seller,” Torres wrote.
Orr was booked into jail on a $20,000 bond on felony cocaine possession with intent to sell, marijuana possession with intent to sell and fleeing and eluding police at high speeds charges, as well as a misdemeanor count of evidence tampering.
