Federal agent arrested on DUI flashed emergency lights and threatened cop, police say

A special agent for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security was arrested Friday night just south of Marathon in the Florida Keys after sheriff’s deputies said he drunkenly drove 20 mph over the speed limit while straddling a lane divider in an unmarked law enforcement SUV.
Before a Monroe County sheriff’s deputy could stop Kevin Patrick Kenny — and record his blood-alcohol levels to be about four times the legal limit — the special agent was driving south on U.S. 1 near Sunshine Key going 20 mph slower than the posted speed limit, according to a report issued by the sheriff’s office.
Kenny, 44, then sped up to 75 mph in a 55-mph zone in his Chevrolet Trailblazer while “continuously failing to maintain a single lane,” forcing an oncoming motorist to slow down in order to avoid a crash, the Monroe Sheriff’s Office said.
When the deputy trailing him switched on his emergency lights and sounded his siren, Kenny flashed his own emergency lights installed on the inside of the unmarked law enforcement vehicle. Once stopped, he handed the deputy his driver’s license and a DHS business card identifying him as a special agent, the MCSO said.
He struggled to maintain his balance and used the deputy’s vehicle to stand upright, the sheriff’s office said. His clothes were dirty and his eyes were bloodshot. He smelled of alcohol, deputies said.
After failing sobriety exercises, Kenny was arrested. Inside his vehicle, deputies found a 9-milimeter Glock pistol, a tactical vest and two unopened boxes of wine. DHS supervisors were called to retrieve the pistol and tactical vest.
Kenny’s blood-alcohol content was measured at .339, more than four times Florida’s legal limit of .08, according to MCSO. He was booked into the Marathon jail on a charge of DUI with a blood-alcohol level of .20 or higher.
“I will remember you,” Kenny told a deputy upon his being booked into jail, according to the sheriff’s office “Things will, you know, what goes around comes around.”
MCSO said it considers that a threat.
Kenny posted a $3,500 bond, and the county released him from custody at 11:35 a.m. Saturday. A spokesman for DHS did not immediately respond for comment on Saturday afternoon.
Several prominent people have been caught in alchohol-related incidents in the Keys the past few years.
In 2016, Backstreet Boy Nick Carter was busted in a Key West bar after a brawl.
Miami Dade County Commissioner Jose “Pepe” Diaz was arrested on a drunk-driving charge in 2016. Although he was later acquited, Diaz refused to take a breath-alcohol test after police said he was speeding more than 40 mph over the posted speed limit while on his Harley Davidson motorcycle in Key West.
William Smith Meyers, then the student body president of the University of Florida, was arrested for criminal mischief after police said he drunkenly kicked over two motorcycles while on spring break in Key West in 2017. As part of a pre-trial intervention agreement, a judge ordered the 22-year-old Meyers to 12 months of court-ordered supervision, 100 hours of community service and that he enroll in substance abuse evaluation and treatment. He also agreed to pay about $300.
