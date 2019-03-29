A West Palm motorcyclist led Keys police on a 30-mile chase. Now he’s in jail

A West Palm Beach man led Florida Keys police on a high-speed motorcycle chase Friday morning that lasted at least 30 miles, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
German Sabin, 25, is in county jail on charges of felony fleeing, eluding police and reckless driving. No bond information was immediately available.
A deputy saw Sabin heading north on U.S. 1 shortly before 8 a.m. speeding and passing other vehicles in the center passing lane on his Honda sports bike, Adam Linhardt, sheriff’s office spokesman, said in a press release.
The deputy turned on his flashing roof lights and drove directly behind Sabin’s bike. But instead of pulling over, Sabin made some sort of hand gesture and sped away from the deputy, Linhardt said. The sheriff’s office has a policy of not chasing speeding drivers for safety reasons.
The deputy radioed dispatch for his colleagues to be on the lookout for the red and black motorcycle.
Another deputy spotted Sabin passing cars and trucks in the no-passing zone near mile marker 83 in Islamorada.
A deputy was finally able to stop Sabin when he was stuck in traffic in front of Coral Shores High School on Plantation Key near mile marker 90, Linhardt said.
Sabin’s last public post on his Facebook page is from Feb. 20 showing a video of him riding the bike on the highway. A post from a few days earlier shows a still photo of Sabin riding the Honda captioned, “My new toy.”
