He posted signs giving himself authority, then began towing cars from hotel, cops say

A Boynton Beach tow truck driver faces grand theft auto and felony criminal mischief charges after Florida Keys cops say he set up shop at a Key Largo hotel with the goal of stealing guests’ cars.

Scott Komitor, 59, is in Monroe County jail with no bond information immediately available. He could face more charges, sheriff’s office spokesman Adam Linhardt said.

According to a sheriff’s office affidavit, Komitor towed two vehicles from the Sunset Cove Beach Resort parking lot on Thursday, one of which happened to belong to the clerk on staff, who stopped Komitor before he could leave the property. The other was a Volkswagen rental car belonging to guests who noticed the vehicle was missing from their assigned space when they returned from dinner around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, according to the report.

Komitor was staying at the hotel with another man. The vehicle they arrived in was a tow truck with the business name Star Dust Towing on it. He placed several signs throughout the mile marker 99.3 resort property stating that Stardust Towing was authorized to remove vehicles from the property.

The clerk was working the 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. shift when he was approached by Komitor, who told him he was authorized to place the signs and tow cars. The clerk had only started working at Sunset Cove about a week ago and believed him. It wasn’t until he saw Komitor leaving with his Toyota that he became suspicious.

At 8:40 p.m., the guests renting the Volkswagen told the clerk their car was gone. The clerk called Komitor and asked if he towed it. Komitor said he did take it, and the clerk responded that the car was authorized to park at the resort and he needed to return it. Komitor drove off and returned with the Volkswagen a few minutes later, according to the arrest report.

Deputies say that not only did Komitor try stealing the cars, he hooked them to his truck improperly, causing damage to both the Toyota and Volkswagen.

The man who was with Komitor, but not arrested, said Komitor took the Volkswagen to a lot along U.S. 1 about three miles north of the hotel.

Detectives questioning Komitor noticed the business address written on the bumper of his truck was 10251 Overseas Hwy., which does not exist, according to the arrest report.

Komitor told police he entered into a verbal agreement with the hotel’s manager to tow vehicles. The manager said he did check in Komitor at the hotel that day and knew he was a tow truck driver, but said he never discussed allowing him to tow vehicles from Sunset Cove.

After being repeatedly questioned by detectives about documentation showing he is allowed to do business in the county, Komitor became “upset” and “requested he’d be taken to jail,” Deputy Gil Gonzalez wrote in his report.