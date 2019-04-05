Illinois man arrested after hit-and-run in Florida Keys

An Illinois man is in Monroe County jail after Florida Highway Patrol troopers say he hit a man riding on a scooter with his pickup truck on U.S. 1 in Key Largo Friday, April 5, 2019.

A group of people who saw the crash blocked Marvin Sanchez, 28, from leaving as he made a U-turn from the northbound lanes of U.S. 1 at mile marker 99 in Key Largo to the southbound lanes. They forced him into the parking lot of a Burger King where Florida Highway Patrol troopers arrested him, according to an FHP press release.

Before the crash, Sanchez, who lives in the town of Addison, was driving his 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe pickup truck north around 11:30 a.m. in the right-hand lane. Directly behind him in the left lane was Donnie Hobday, 71, driving his 2003 Aprilia scooter.

Sanchez switched lanes trying to get all the way over to the left-hand turn lane, but in the process, the back of his truck hit the right side of Hobday’s scooter.

Hobday, who was wearing a helmet, was thrown from his scooter. Key Largo Ambulance Corps medics took him to Mariners Hospital in Tavernier to be treated for minor injuries, according to the press release.

Troopers questioning Sanchez found out his Illinois driver’s license had been revoked. He was arrested on charges of leaving the scene of an accident involving involuntary injury, driving with a revoked license and improper lane change.

His bond information was not immediately available.