He admitted doing 100 mph in a Ferrari, not fleeing. Then, his female passenger spoke up

A Miami man driving a Ferrari at 100 mph in the Keys got more than a speeding ticket Sunday. His passenger might’ve helped him into a felony.

Not that Miami resident Gabriel Molina needs help violating driving rules. He has nine traffic ticket convictions from 2013 to 2019, including one in Miami-Dade for doing 100 mph in a 55 mph zone, totaling $2,411 in fines paid.

So there’s little surprise that Molina was behind the wheel of a 2016 Ferrari that Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said was hustling recklessly south in the center lane. Upper Keys Sgt. Robert Dosh, sitting at Mile Marker 87 at 2:13 a.m., claimed Molina boogied by him doing 75 mph.

Dash hit his siren. Molina hit 100 mph.

MCSO says Molina turned off his lights. Dosh caught Molina when the latter stopped at a gas station.

MCSO says Molina told Dash, “The car is a Ferrari and it goes fast,” but claimed he wasn’t fleeing Dash when he punched the gas up to 100 mph on U.S. 1.

“But the female in the passenger seat stated that Molina did indeed see Sgt. Dosh’s lights and heard his siren,” the MCSO release on the arrest said. “She also stated she told Molina to slow down.”

Molina was charged with felony fleeing and eluding a law enforcement officer with lights and siren active.