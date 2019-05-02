Teen says Florida Keys man has raped her since she was 7

Anthony Bryan Keller

A Key Largo man accused of raping a 17-year-old girl since she was 7 begged the teen in a conversation recorded by Florida Keys detectives to let their twisted relationship continue after she told him she wanted it to end, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Anthony Bryan Keller, 40, is in Plantation Key jail on a charge of sexual battery on a victim younger than 12. No bond information was immediately available.

Detectives began their investigation into Keller after the girl contacted them around April 17, sheriff’s office spokesman Adam Linhardt said. The victim told police the abuse happened in several cities across Florida and in another state before she and Keller recently moved to Key Largo.

When she was young, Keller told the girl that he could wind up in prison for what he was doing to her, but “he didn’t care,” Linhardt said.

She said the abuse happened several times a day at times, and when she reached puberty, Keller put her on the birth control pill, Linhardt said.

One in four girls and one in six boys will be sexually abused before they turn 18 years old, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center.

Detectives set up a “controlled call,” where they listened to conversation between the girl and Keller, on Monday.

The girl told Keller she wanted to end their sexual relationship and that it was getting more difficult to keep it secret. Keller responded that they could wait until she turned 18 and then start again, Linhardt said.

“Keller could be heard on the controlled call pleading with the victim to allow him to sexually assault her a few more times before he ceased his criminal actions,” Linhardt said.

Detectives obtained a warrant for Keller’s arrest following the call.