A Keys man gave a 16-year-old a Bud Light at a resort. Then they had sex, cops say

A 24-year-old Rockland Key man was arrested Thursday after police said he had sex with a 16-year-old girl at a resort.

Yobani Carlos Valle was booked into the Stock Island Detention Center, where he remained Friday on a total bond of $260,000.

He was arrested on a felony charge of sexual assault and a misdemeanor charge of providing alcohol to someone under 21.

Although Valle was arrested May 2, the case began on April 17 when Key West police told the Monroe Sheriff’s Office the girl said the alleged crimes took place in the sheriff’s office’s jurisdiction.

The girl told police she made plans to go swimming with Valle, along with two men and another underage girl.

First, Valle and one of the men went to Duval Street to get some marijuana and then they all went to Ocean’s Edge Key West Resort and Marina, 5950 Peninsular Ave., on Stock Island, police said.

There, the men rolled joints and Valle provided Bud Light beer to the two underage girls, according to police.

After swimming, the 16-year-old said she and Valle went to a hotel room and had sex. She said it was not the first time they had had sex.

“The case remains under investigation,” said Adam Linhardt, the spokesman for the sheriff’s office. “More charges/arrests may be pending.”