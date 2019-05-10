Florida Keys postal carrier accused of stealing mail, faces up to 20 years in prison

Postal Service vehicles are parked behind a fence in this file photo. AFP/Getty Images

A Florida Keys postal carrier could serve up to 20 years in federal prison for stealing people’s mail, according to a grand jury indictment filed this week.

The grand jury indicted Courtney Jones on four counts of mail theft by a Postal Service employee. Each count carries a maximum prison sentence of five years.

The U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General, the agency that investigated the case, would not provide any details about the investigation or Jones’ work history.

According to the indictment, Jones stole her first letter or package from a resident on Dec. 31. She did it again on Jan. 13, Jan. 14 and Feb. 6.

This is the second indictment of a South Florida Postal Service carrier for stealing from customers since February. Justin Swanson, 28, changed his not guilty plea in March to guilty of mail theft. He’s scheduled to be sentenced in June.

Swanson is accused of stealing 20 priority mail envelopes containing thousands of dollars in cash from the Van Heusen clothing store located in the Florida Keys Outlet Center in Florida City.