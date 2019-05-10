Florida Keys cops arrest one man in January home invasion and are looking for another

Thomas Lancaster

Florida Keys cops have arrested a Marathon man they say staged a home invasion robbery in January in which he broke into a man’s camper armed with a knife, kicked a woman in the stomach and stole cash.





Thomas Andrew Lancaster, 22, was arrested on kidnapping, armed robbery and battery charges Friday morning and booked into Monroe County jail.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office detectives say he and another man, whom police are still searching for, broke into the camper, which was parked on the 7700 block of Aviation Boulevard in the city of Marathon, on Jan. 17. Their faces were wrapped in some sort of cloth, and Lancaster was armed with a knife, according to a sheriff’s office report.

Two women and a man were in the camper. Lancaster demanded money, and the man, Christopher Williams, gave him $90, according to the report.

Lancaster and the other man then ordered the women to give them money. When they said they didn’t have any, Lancaster kicked one of them, Jenna Marie Cantori, 25, in the stomach.

Williams, who lives in the camper, said he had more cash in his car. When the men stepped outside, they began fighting. During the scuffle, Williams was able to get the knife out of Lancaster’s hand, but he cut himself in the process, according to the report.

Lancaster and the man with him ran away. Williams identified Lancaster in a photo lineup. Police have not named the other man they are looking for.

“The case remains ongoing and more arrests may be pending,” said Adam Linhardt, spokesman for the sheriff’s office.

Lancaster has a long arrest history in the Keys on charges that include theft of a firearm, robbery and drug offenses.