A tenant didn’t like the landlord’s rent. So out came the baseball bat, cops say

Michael Gregory Sreenan

An argument over rent turned violent in Key Largo when a tenant beat his landlord with a wooden baseball bat, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Gregory Sreenan, 22, was arrested on an aggravated battery with a deadly weapon charge around 7 p.m. Monday. He was still in jail Tuesday afternoon with no bond information immediately available.

Monroe sheriff’s office spokesman Adam Linhardt said a deputy was called out twice in one hour to the 50 block of Avenue B to respond to arguments Sreenan was having with his landlord, James Ruiz, 23, over rent.

The second time Deputy Joel Torres arrived, Ruiz had cuts and bruises. He told Torres that Sreenan grabbed a wooden bat. The two men fought over it, but Sreenan was able to hit Ruiz several times in the face and head with the weapon.

Torres viewed a motion-activated camera that captured the fight. Linhardt said the footage “supported the victim’s version of events.”