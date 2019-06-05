He has a history of creative crimes. Now, a car chase has landed him in jail again

Cole Peacock

A Florida Keys man with a history of attempting elaborate crimes was arrested after police said he was driving recklessly on Card Sound Road, the site of two recent fatal crashes, fleeing from a trooper and falsely identifying himself as a lieutenant with Monroe County Fire Rescue.

Cole Peacock, 27, faces felony impersonation of a public official and misdemeanor reckless driving. He was booked into county jail Sunday night and released on a $20,000 bond Monday. Peacock could not be reached for comment.





Florida Highway Patrol Trooper J.A. Fraioli’s was in his patrol car at a three-way stop sign at the intersection of County Road 905 and Card Sound Road shortly before 8 p.m. when a car stopped there to make a left turn. As the vehicle turned onto Card Sound Road, a Chevrolet Corvette cut the driver off on the inside lane, heading into oncoming traffic, and passed him.

Fraioli chased after the Corvette, which was driven by Peacock, but could not catch up “because of excessive speed and dangerous passing,” according to the report. Fraioli stated that his radar clocked Peacock driving 93 mph in a 55 mph zone.

Peacock was passing cars so aggressively, sometimes around blind corners, that cars coming in the other direction were swerving to get out of his way, Fraioli wrote.

As he was going over Card Sound Bridge, he passed seven cars in front of him, Fraioli stated.

He finally pulled over near the toll plaza right before Alabama Jack’s bar and restaurant, but he initially refused to get out of his car, according to the report.

When he did get out of the car, Fraioli cuffed him. Peacock said repeatedly that he was a lieutenant with Monroe County Fire Rescue. But when Fraioli asked him where his fire department ID was, he said he left it at home.





In 2016, Peacock was sentenced to a year in county jail after pleading guilty to grand theft, resisting arrest with violence and sending bomb threats to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

The bomb threat was sent in 2013 to a detective investigating him on a fraudulent check case where he wrote bad checks to cover more than $20,000 in credit card purchases. Talented with computers, Peacock sent the emailed bomb threats by hacking into the sheriff’s office’s computer system and making it appear that they were sent by other deputies.

When deputies went to his house in Tavernier to arrest him, he held up a syringe and threatened them with it. When cops told him to drop it, he instead jabbed himself in the neck with the needle.

In 2016, when he was still on probation for the fake checks case, Peacock was charged with grand theft after trying to defraud a Tennessee company out of $3 million worth of computer equipment. An executive with the company, EnfoPoint Solutions, told detectives that Peacock contacted them in January 2016 saying he was the CEO of a company called Data Point Systems that was in the process of setting up an internet hub in Monroe County. Data Point Systems was the name of the company found on the fraudulent checks three years earlier.

Peacock said he would pay EnfoPoint Solutions via a wire transfer once he received the equipment and gave the company the address of a Miami-Dade County storage unit in which to send it. EnfoPoint ended up shipping about $120,000 worth of the gear to the address and never heard from Peacock again.