He said he going to meet a friend in Key West. Cops say he was going 111 mph

Shiller Florestal Monroe County Sheriff's Office

A Miami meat cutter’s Saturday night trip to Key West got cut short by excessive speed, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office — as in double the speed limit.

Shiller Florestal, 32, was arrested at Mile Marker 35 in Bahia Honda Key for reckless driving, first offense. Traffic records indicate Florestal doesn’t have previous traffic tickets in Miami-Dade or Monroe counties.

By the time Florestal’s silver Lexus passed Mile Marker 55, deputies south had received word to keep their eyes open for a Lexus that couldn’t stay in a lane, was passing in No Passing zones and was driving into oncoming traffic. And, the sheriff’s office says, Florestal zoomed past Deputy Jonathan Lane, going 111 mph in a 55 mph zone.

As Lane followed, the sheriff’s office said, “the Lexus braked, began to fishtail and crashed into bushes in the center media before coming to a stop off the road.

Florestal told deputies “he was going to Key West to see a friend.”