How did he settle an argument in the Keys? By firing his gun, cops say

Danny Daniel

A Miami-Dade County man was arrested Saturday night after Florida Keys deputies said he fired several handgun rounds into the air during an argument with another man in Key Largo.

Danny Daniel, 35, was booked into Monroe County jail on one count of firing a weapon in public. He was released Sunday afternoon after posting $15,000 bond. Reached Monday, Daniel declined to comment.

According to a Monroe Sheriff’s Office arrest affidavit, deputies arrived at a rental house at mile marker 101.9 around 11 p.m. to respond to reports of shots fired. Once there, they heard two men arguing and ordered them to get on the ground before placing them in handcuffs.

One of the men was Daniel, who Deputy Ignacio Molina stated in his report was walking toward the front door from the side of the house, where deputies later found a Ruger .9 mm pistol on the ground.

The other man, Julio Eddy Ibanez, 38, of Davie, told deputies he came outside of the house after he heard what sounded like gunfire.

Daniel told deputies that he arrived to the house after coming from a friend’s home. His wife and daughter went inside, and Ibanez came outside. The men began arguing over an issue that happened earlier in the day, according to Molina’s report.

Daniel said he felt threatened by Ibanez, walked to his car and grabbed his Ruger and put it in his waistband, according to the arrest report. Daniel and Ibanez continued to argue, and Daniel pulled the gun out and fired it four times into the air, he told deputies, according to the report.

Daniel said he panicked when he heard deputies arrive, and he hid the gun on the side of the house, Molina stated in his report.