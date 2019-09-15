Motorcycle gang member made threats online, cops said. Now, he’ll need to make bail

Adam Miller Monroe County Sheriff's Office

A Facebook post by a motorcycle gang member got him charged with intimidation — writing or sending threats to kill or injure, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said.

MCSO said the posted picture showed Adam Miller, 40, wearing a Pagan’s Motorcycle Club baseball hat and holding a knife above the caption, “Support Pagan’s MC or else! Support or life support! Sons of the Fire God coming to a neighborhood near you!”

Miller, MCSO says, is known to Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit Detectives as a member of the Pagan’s Motorcycle Club based on his previous encounters with law enforcement.” Miller did 10 months in prison in 2018 for cocaine possession on a Monroe County charge.

Adam Miller before he did 10 months for cocaine possession in 2018 Florida Dept. of Corrections

As for Pagan’s Motorcycle Club, they’re usually listed among the upper echelon of the nation’s outlaw motorcycle gangs. From the U.S. Department of Justice website:

“The Pagan’s Motorcycle Club is a violent OMG (Outlaw Motorcycle Gang) whose membership distributes cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana and PCP. The Pagans are one of the most prominent OMGs in the Mid-Atlantic region. The Pagans have an estimated 200 to 250 members among 41 chapters in 11 state. The Pagans have been tied to traditional organized crime groups in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and New York and have engaged in criminal activities such as arson, assault, bombing extortion and murder.”

A shot of a Pagan’s Motorcycle Club gang member U.S. Justice Department