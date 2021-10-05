After Keys deputies talk to injured woman, boyfriend’s bail jumps from $50K to $1 million 

Florida Keys sheriff’s officials upped charges to attempted murder, aggravated battery after woman says her boyfriend, Scott Hedger, dragged her with his pickup truck. Bail is $1 million. Miami

A 41-year-old Tavernier man was arrested in mid-September and released from jail after posting a $50,000 bail on charges that included hit and run, driving with a suspended license, failure to report or render aid to an injured person and failure to register as a convicted felon, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

But then detectives talked to the injured woman regarding the Sept. 14 incident while she recovered at Kendall Regional Hospital. According to deputies, she was dragged more than 1,000 feet by a pickup truck.

Now, Scott David Alan Hedger, 41, is facing attempted murder and aggravated battery charges.

On Monday, Hedger was arrested with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service and charged in Pasco County. He will be transferred to Monroe County and has a $1 million bail.

What detectives learned

Tavernier Deputy Cristian Santos was called to Broadway in Tavernier after midnight on Sept. 14 where he found the 28-year-old woman bleeding from injuries to her arms, legs and chest. He said the wounds were serious in his report.

The woman told Santos her boyfriend caused her injuries by dragging her with his vehicle after they had gotten into an argument. She described his truck and gave more details before she was sedated and sent to Mariners Hospital and then airlifted to Kendall Regional Medical Center.

At that hospital, detectives were able to fill in more details.

According to Monroe deputies, the woman was standing on the step bar of the truck while Hedger was in the driver’s seat as they argued. She told deputies Hedger put the truck in reverse. She fell and got stuck between the step bar and the truck.

But he kept going, deputies said.

“The victim was dragged as Hedger continued in reverse. He then put the truck in drive and dragged the victim approximately 1,038 feet,” according to the sheriff’s office report.

Tavernier Deputy Jason Farr found Hedger in that pickup truck on U.S. 1. and Hedger was initially booked on the lesser charges.

After Monroe deputies spoke to the hospitalized woman they issued new warrants for Hedger on the charges of attempted murder and aggravated battery, and he was found in Pasco County.