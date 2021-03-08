Mama Florida panther and kittens seen on national refuge camera. That was a rare sight

In a sight increasingly rare, a Florida panther mom and two young kittens were spotted by a trail camera at the Florida Panther National Wildlife Refuge near Naples earlier this year.

Staff at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said it was the first time in three years that very young panther kittens were documented at the refuge. The camera is located at one of several wildlife crossings in the area to allow these endangered big cats to safely move on and off of refuge lands.

Wildlife crossings and collaboration with local, state, and federal partners are key to the future of Florida panther conservation, Fish and Wildlife said in a post on Facebook.

A trail camera at a wildlife crossing at the Florida Panther National Wildlife Refuge documented a rare mother panther with two young kittens this year. USFWS

The endangered species remains extremely at risk for extinction, under pressure from habitat loss and population growth, which increases their chances of getting hit by cars in the state’s roads. Most Florida panthers found dead every year are killed in vehicle collisions, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. At least 20 died last year, compared with 27 in 2019 and 30 the year before.

Florida panthers are the only species of puma still roaming east of the Mississippi River. Their former range across the American Southeast has shrunk to small areas south of Lake Okeechobee in South Florida. Scientists estimate between 120 and 230 adults live in the wild.

To help

If you want to help Florida panther conservation efforts, report sightings to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, go to http://ow.ly/br9D50DQG36