Election live updates: Here’s what’s happening in Florida with 4 days to go

We’re keeping track of the latest news regarding the campaigns, early voting and other political news in South Florida and around the state. Check back for updates throughout the day.

How is the vote shaping up so far in Florida?

10:30 a.m.: The race to get their ballots in early is getting closer among Democrats and Republicans, the numbers show.

Republicans have knocked nearly 200K votes off the D ballots cast advantage since Oct. 25. If the pattern holds today, D lead will be down close to 100K by the time the final weekend of early voting arrives. 4 days till the voting ends. pic.twitter.com/RIDSwJaogk — David Smiley (@NewsbySmiley) October 30, 2020

Where Trump and Biden are campaigning on Friday

Presidential candidate Joe Biden and President Donald Trump talk to voters and argue with each other during their first debate in Cleveland. Both are campaigning in battleground Florida. AFP

10:15 a.m.: Florida motorists get a break Friday — at least in terms of traffic tie-ups owing to visits by contenders in the presidential race.

After hitting South Florida and Tampa Thursday, President Donald Trump and his opponent, former vice president Joe Biden, are campaigning in other states Friday, The Hill reports.

Biden in Wisconsin, Iowa and Minnesota.

Trump in Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota.

Lil Wayne posted a photo of his meeting with President Trump and Twitter is going nuts

8:15 a.m.: Lil Wayne started a fire on social media on Thursday night when he posted a picture with President Donald Trump during his visit to Florida.

Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done. pic.twitter.com/Q9c5k1yMWf — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) October 29, 2020

President Trump was making campaign stops in the state on Thursday. The tweet had a mixed response among the rapper’s fans.

Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., better known as Lil Wayne, spoke to Trump about criminal reform, but Carter had his own run-in with the law late last year.

In December, Carter was facing a weapons and drug investigation after his private plane was stopped at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport.

Fake threats trigger fear for Spanish-speaking Trump backers

Gisela Fiterre attended an Anti-Communist Caravan for Freedom and Democracy and in support of President Trump, beginning in the Magic City Casinos parking lot at 450 NW 37 Avenue following a route through several Miami streets including SW 8 Street and Flagler Street, on Saturday, October 10, 2020. Pedro Portal pportal@miamiherald.com

8:10 a.m.: In private messaging apps and social media, Spanish-speaking residents in South Florida have been exposed to a barrage of deceptive claims — a voter disinformation tactic that could last until Election Day.

The latest example is an anonymous message that emerged in WhatsApp chats this week that threatens Spanish-speaking supporters of President Donald Trump. The claims have rattled some Hispanics in South Florida even as experts warn of the claims’ falsehoods.

A populist strongman? Democrats struggle with labeling Trump a ‘caudillo’ in Spanish ads

8:10 a.m.: In the one-minute, Spanish-language campaign ad, a Kissimmee woman named Cecilia reminisces about Venezuela, her homeland. As she drives a black car with Biden-Harris painted in white on her back window, she speaks of her grandmother, her childhood home and her friends.

The ad attempts to counter claims — many from President Trump and his campaign — that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is a socialist, while also comparing Trump to Nicolás Maduro, a caudillo, a traditional Latin American authoritarian strongman.

But some Democratic strategists cannot come to a consensus on whether Trump should be called a caudillo, or a Latin American strongman.

