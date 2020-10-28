Live election updates: Here’s what’s happening in Florida with 6 days to go

We’re keeping track of the latest news regarding the campaigns, early voting and other political news in South Florida and around the state. Check back for updates throughout the day.

Military absentee ballots may be critical to 2020 election

8:40 a.m.: The number of service members voting by absentee ballot is surging in 2020, and could become a critical factor in Florida, where one out of every five military absentee ballots were cast in the 2016 presidential election, according to data analyzed by McClatchy.

Military voting advocacy groups are worried, however, that the combined pressures of the pandemic and strain on the U.S. postal system will delay those votes. They are raising awareness that in many key battleground states, later deadlines for military absentee ballots means those votes must still be included, even if they arrive after Election Day.

As Florida eclipses 2016 early vote totals, Democratic turnout lags in Miami-Dade

8:30 a.m.: With one week to go before Nov. 3, Florida has already surpassed its pre-Election Day voting totals from 2016.

But while statewide turnout has been impressive, turnout in Miami-Dade County — and among Democrats in particular — has been lagging somewhat. Entering Tuesday, about 46% of all registered voters in Florida had cast ballots, including 42% of Democrats, 37% of Republicans and 20% of independents, according to the U.S. Elections Project.

In Miami-Dade, where mail ballots went out on the last possible day, the turnout was less than 46% of registered voters Tuesday, state data shows. That includes 52% of Republicans, 47% of Democrats and 37% of independents.

Ivanka Trump rebukes socialism at Miami rally

Ivanka Trump drinks Cuban coffee at Versailles Restaurant on Calle Ocho in Miami on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. Al Diaz adiaz@miamiherald.com

8:30 a.m.: Donald Trump’s children and surrogates are making a final swing through Florida, where latest polling shows a quintessentially Floridian razor-thin margin between Trump and his challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden.

Ivanka Trump, the president’s daughter and senior adviser, used her father’s rhetoric to rebuke socialism and tout a strong economy on Tuesday at the Bayfront Park Amphitheater in downtown Miami.

