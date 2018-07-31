He was angry at the little poodle. That just led to three years in prison

A Florida Keys man is off to prison for three years for severely beating his girlfriend’s 5-pound poodle to the point where veterinarians thought it would die.
Armando Corzo Jr., 38, of Big Pine Key, who represented himself at trial, was convicted in June of aggravated animal cruelty. The jury deliberated for less than an hour.
Prosecutors asked for the maximum — five years — but Judge Mark Jones settled on three after telling Corzo his act was heinous, the Monroe County State Attorney’s Office said.
After his release from prison, Corzo will serve two years of probation and 100 hours of community service. He must have a psychological evaluation, complete an anger-management course and pay restitution to the dog’s owner, Teresa Alo, for vet bills.
In making his decision, Jones acknowledged Corzo’s criminal history: 20 prior convictions for crimes that included possession of controlled substances, fleeing and eluding law enforcement, and resisting arrest with violence.
Ameretta was found by Alo on April 25 with smashed teeth, bruised ears and blood in her urine.
“She couldn’t move,” Alo testified.
She asked Corzo what he had done.
“F--- these dogs,” he replied, according to the arrest report. Corzo was alone with Alo’s dogs while she was at work.
Corzo had been getting upset with Alo’s two dogs, both miniature poodles, for having accidents in the home and had started to take more severe disciplinary actions with them, police said.
“They did not think the dog was going to make it,” said Assistant State Attorney Christina Cory. “The dog couldn’t stand for a day or two.”
Alo told Jones the dog has “lost her spark” and is now afraid of people.
