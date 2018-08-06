He asked for sex — and then threatened to blow up her house, cops say

A Keys man was jailed after police said he sent a life-threatening text to a woman who refused his sexual advances.
“I will blow your f---ing house up,” read the text, according to the police report.
Nicholas Kevin Chew, 41, of Marathon, was arrested at his home Aug. 4 after telling police the whole thing was a joke and a misunderstanding.
Chew, who is listed as a waiter, was arrested on suspicion of committing written threats to kill or do bodily injury, a felony.
At 2:46 p.m. Aug. 4, Monroe sheriff’s deputies responded to the American Legion, 4115 Overseas Highway, where a 37-year-old woman told them she was afraid to go home because Chew had threatened to blow up her house. She said she was in shock and has known Chew for several years and is a friend of his girlfriend.
Chew told police the woman was threatening his relationship, police said.
A transcript of the text conversation was included in the arrest report. It starts at 11:58 p.m. when “Nick” texts the woman. He asks her to have sex with him and not tell his girlfriend.
“You do know I’m gay, right?” the woman responded.
By 2 p.m., the text messaging had turned heated with Chew threatening to blow up her house, deputies say.
