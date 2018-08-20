Keys motorcyclist killed in U.S. 1 crash

A 60-year-old Keys motorcyclist was killed on U.S. 1 after he lost control of his bike, police said.
Clark Ray Terry, of Summerland Key, was headed south on the Overseas Highway at mile marker 39 when he lost control of his 2007 Harley-Davidson, which fell to the ground but kept moving onto the southbound shoulder, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Terry fell off the motorcycle and was found on the shoulder of the road. The bike continued moving and became lodged in the mangroves.
“The driver sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash,” FHP said of Sunday’s tragedy.
This was the 13th fatal crash FHP has handled in the Florida Keys this year.
U.S. 1 was not closed during the crash investigation.
