He was drinking at a Key West bar. Then he began saying gays would ‘burn in hell,’ cops say.

A Pompano Beach man could face a felony hate crime charge after police said he punched a bouncer and kicked a patron while spouting gay slurs at a Duval Street gay bar early Monday.
Shane McCrea, 26, who is listed as a construction worker, started trouble while drinking at the bar at the Bourbon Street Pub, 724 Duval St., by calling patrons “faggots” and saying they are “burning in hell,” according to an affidavit filed by Key West police.
McCrea was escorted out of the bar to the sidewalk by the bouncer, Milan Culum.
But minutes later, McCrea walked back into the bar and struck Culum twice in the stomach with a closed fist, police said.
McCrea also kicked a patron, calling him a “f-ing faggot,” police said.
When police arrived, just after 1 a.m., McCrea had just left the 801 Bourbon Bar, which is across the street from Bourbon Street Pub.
He began yelling obscenities at them and would not comply with their orders. He was handcuffed at Taser point, then pepper sprayed and finally put in leg restraints — this after he banged his head against the patrol car hood and tried kicking officers, police said.
On the way to jail, McCrea told officers he was a combat veteran with “high-ranking” friends and he would seek revenge, according to the affidavit written by officer Jesse Young.
“I will kill all you cops!” McCrea shouted after he arrived at the county jail on Stock Island, the affidavit states.
In the end, McCrea was arrested on four counts of felony battery resisting arrest on law enforcement officers, five felony counts of threats against a public servant or their family, one felony count enhancement for a hate crime and one felony count of resisting an officer with violence.
He was also arrested on four misdemeanor charges for brawling in public, battery, criminal property damage and disorderly conduct.
On Monday evening, McCrea remained at the Stock Island Detention Center on $46,000 bond.
Comments