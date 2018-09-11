One year after Irma, this Keys hospital is open but awaits a $40-million rebuild

Sen. Marco Rubio chats with Adrian and Stephanie Besil and their twin baby sons, Joaquin and Julian, who were born just after Hurricane Irma a year ago. Stephanie evacuated from Key Largo before Irma hit and was admitted into Baptist Hospital in Miami, where she delivered her twin sons on Sept 23. Fishermen’s Community Hospital in Marathon was severely damaged by Hurricane Irma. On Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, Baptist gave a tour of Fishermen’s temporary modular units to mark the one-year anniversary of Irma. PATRICK FARRELL MIAMI HERALD