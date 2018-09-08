One thing learned after Irma in the Keys — you’ve got to get residents back home sooner

After Hurricane Irma hit the Florida Keys in September 2017, police controlled access at a checkpoint in Florida City to re-enter the Keys, leaving many residents angry that they could not return to their homes. Under a new program, Monroe County has started a volunteer program called the Monroe Emergency Reserves Corps. To get people on board, the county will provide early re-entry tags after a storm to those who take a special course related to disaster training. AL DIAZ Miami Herald File