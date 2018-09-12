A Keys man has a secret compartment in his Camry — and cops say it was stuffed

A Keys man was caught with more than 3 ounces of cocaine, police said, and that’s enough to charge him with trafficking.
Alexey Verges, 42, of Stock Island, was arrested at 3:51 p.m. Tuesday after a traffic stop on the Overseas Highway at mile marker 54 in Marathon.
Verges drew the attention of police near mile marker 80 for following the car in front of him too closely in his Toyota Camry and also for drifting several times into the bicycle lane, according to an arrest report.
The officer who spotted Verges’ Camry couldn’t pull him over because he was in an undercover car that had no police lights. So he radioed another officer who did the traffic stop farther south on U.S. 1.
A U.S. Border and Customs Patrol agent and a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officer pulled over the Camry. A K-9 alerted police to the presence of narcotics in the car, the report states.
During a search of the Camry, officers found a secret compartment in the center back seat arm rest. The arm rest had been hollowed-out and inside police found 99.6 grams, of 3.51 ounces, of cocaine in a vacuum-sealed package
Verges, who is listed as a painter, told officers the cocaine was his and did not belong to his passenger. He remained at the Stock Island Detention Center on Wednesday without bond.
Comments