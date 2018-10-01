Key West man had a ‘samurai sword’ — and said he’d use it, cops say

A 29-year-old Key West man was jailed after police said he threatened to kill someone with a two-foot-long samurai sword.
Steven Solstad told police he paid $20 for the silver single-edge sword with a pointed tip, as Officer Todd Stevens described it in an arrest report released Monday.
Police were summoned to the intersection of Duval Street and Truman Avenue at about 7:39 a.m. Sept. 28 to find Solstad sitting on a bicycle. Solstad pointed officers to his sword.
The sword was attached to the handlebars with a bungee cord. It was inside a nylon sheath that was wrapped in a pair of shorts.
Brandon Rettich said Solstad had raised the sword at him and said, “I will kill you,” police said. The incident took place in a parking lot behind the San Carlos Institute, 516 Duval St., where Solstad had been sleeping on a piece of cardboard. He said Rettich rousted him with profanities.
Rettich blamed Solstad for the conflict.
Solstad was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without the intent to kill and carrying a concealed weapon.
