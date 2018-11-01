Bucket truck topples and injures worker in Homestead

A construction worker in Homestead was airlifted to an area hospital after an articulated boom truck toppled over Thursday morning.
The incident happened shortly before 11 a.m. at Northeast Eighth Street and 15th Avenue, said Lt. Kirsten Miller, a spokeswoman for Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.
The worker, who has not been named, was flown to Jackson South Medical Center in Kendall. His condition was not immediately known.
The 50-foot boom lift crashing caused a small gas leak that was “easily contained and cleaned up,” MIller said.
County fire rescue sent six units to the scene.
