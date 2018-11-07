Get your boots and jackets ready: A cold front is coming to Florida (well, cold for us)

Cool relief is on the way for Florida — particularly in the northern part of the state.
How about in South Florida? Well, some people might want to break out their boots and jackets, but our northern neighbors won’t be impressed.
“You will feel a difference,” National Weather Service meteorologist Steven Ippoliti says. “It’s not going to be cold, but it will feel more comfortable.”
So what’s “more comfortable?”
How do temperature in the mid 60s with highs in the mid to upper 70s sound?
That’s what’s on tap as a drier air mass makes its way to South Florida Tuesday night into Wednesday, Ippoliti says.
Northern Florida and the Panhandle area will feel the effects even earlier, by Veterans Day on Monday, he says. The dry air is expected to usher in temperatures that will top out around the low 60s to upper 50s. This means the far west Panhandle could see lows in the 40s with Jacksonville in the northeast could feel the nip of the 50s.
In South Florida, isolated thunderstorms are possible each day through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service. Daily highs will still be 83 degrees before we get “comfortable” for a brief spell.
This is the first significant sign of the fall since a brief cold front in October brought temperatures into the 60s in South Florida.
