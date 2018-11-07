A dog named Friedel was bundled up on Miami Beach as temperatures dropped into the 40s in this file photo from Jan. 4, 2018. The Panhandle may flirt with the 40s on Veterans’ Day on Nov. 12, 2018, while South Florida should see the 60s early that week.
A dog named Friedel was bundled up on Miami Beach as temperatures dropped into the 40s in this file photo from Jan. 4, 2018. The Panhandle may flirt with the 40s on Veterans’ Day on Nov. 12, 2018, while South Florida should see the 60s early that week. AL DIAZ adiaz@miamiherald.com
A dog named Friedel was bundled up on Miami Beach as temperatures dropped into the 40s in this file photo from Jan. 4, 2018. The Panhandle may flirt with the 40s on Veterans’ Day on Nov. 12, 2018, while South Florida should see the 60s early that week. AL DIAZ adiaz@miamiherald.com

Florida

Get your boots and jackets ready: A cold front is coming to Florida (well, cold for us)

By Howard Cohen

hcohen@miamiherald.com

November 07, 2018 04:31 PM

Cool relief is on the way for Florida — particularly in the northern part of the state.

How about in South Florida? Well, some people might want to break out their boots and jackets, but our northern neighbors won’t be impressed.

“You will feel a difference,” National Weather Service meteorologist Steven Ippoliti says. “It’s not going to be cold, but it will feel more comfortable.”

So what’s “more comfortable?”

How do temperature in the mid 60s with highs in the mid to upper 70s sound?

That’s what’s on tap as a drier air mass makes its way to South Florida Tuesday night into Wednesday, Ippoliti says.

Northern Florida and the Panhandle area will feel the effects even earlier, by Veterans Day on Monday, he says. The dry air is expected to usher in temperatures that will top out around the low 60s to upper 50s. This means the far west Panhandle could see lows in the 40s with Jacksonville in the northeast could feel the nip of the 50s.

In South Florida, isolated thunderstorms are possible each day through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service. Daily highs will still be 83 degrees before we get “comfortable” for a brief spell.

This is the first significant sign of the fall since a brief cold front in October brought temperatures into the 60s in South Florida.

“Sunday will see the coolest day time highs of the week with highs only in the upper 70s around the Lake Okeechobee region to low 80s across extreme southern portions of the mainland in South Miami-Dade,” the weather service says.

By

Follow @HowardCohen on Twitter.

  Comments  