Miami-Dade cop shoots and wounds 15-year-old after a domestic dispute

A Miami-Dade police officer responding to a domestic disturbance at a home in Leisure City shot and wounded a 15-year-old boy on Thursday, authorities said.
The teen, who was shot in the lower torso during a “struggle” with four cops, was in the stable condition at Kendall Regional Medical Center.
No weapon was found. Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez, at a press briefing at the scene, said he has “more questions than answers” about why the officer fired his weapon.
“I have a lot of concerns about what happened, so far,” Perez said.
The unidentified 28-year veteran has been placed on administrative leave, which is standard for police-involved shootings. It was unclear if he had legal representation. The department’s largest union, the Police Benevolent Association, said he was not a member.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the shooting. Ultimately, Miami-Dade prosecutors will determine if the officer was justified in using potentially lethal force.
Miami-Dade officers were called to the home, 30120 SW 146 Ave., just before noon. The report: The teen, possibly a foster child, was becoming violent with his guardians.
The teenager has not been identified, and it was unclear if he will face any criminal charges.
The boy’s guardians have not been identified. The house is owned by a man named Lee Bradshaw.
