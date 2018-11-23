How did he avoid the toll? Driver accused of using a device right out of a 007 movie

It was almost like something out of an old James Bond movie.

Miami-Dade police arrested Robert Craig Davis, 70, on Saturday after they say he repeatedly used a remote-control device to raise and lower a black cloth shield over his license plate so that toll cameras could not read his plate and send him a bill for using a toll road.

Davis first came to the attention of CBS4 reporters this summer — and to investigators from Miami-Dade police and the Florida Highway Patrol who saw the report. Motorists Sammy and Mayte Salinas shot video of the canny cloaking device when they saw a black cover roll down over the plate obscuring the numbers as the vehicle sailed through a toll on the Dolphin Expressway and then rise again to reveal the plate once it cleared the plaza.

They sent Miami Herald news partner CBS4 their video of the sliding license plate cover and law enforcement proved most interested.

Miami Beach-based filmmaker Billy Corben also posted a video clip of the device going up and down over a license plate to his 58,000 followers on Twitter in June.

Miami driver cleverly avoids SunPass tolls on the Dolphin Expressway because Miami (HINT: watch the license plate closely)

h/t @__GoneRogue pic.twitter.com/SohQe1W1oi — Billy Corben (@BillyCorben) June 20, 2018

On Saturday, Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Alejandro Camacho spotted Davis’ maroon Chrysler Pacifica outfitted with the remote-controlled license plate cover as the Chrysler passed through the Bird Road toll plaza on Florida’s Turnpike, WCNC reported.

Troopers were finally able to make an arrest. They searched Davis’ vehicle and found a remote control device that was used to raise and lower the license plate “curtain.” They also saw a SunPass transponder inside a static shield bag in the Chrysler’s glove box, WCNC said.

Camacho could not be reached by the Miami Herald on Friday.

Davis, who lives in Key Largo, told CBS4’s Gary Nelson he did not use a license plate cover to dodge tolls.

Davis was charged with organized fraud and petit theft, booked into jail and released Saturday.