This Key West drug dealer lives with his parents, cops say

A Key West man was found with nearly a pound of marijuana he was planning to sell, police said.
William Andrew Ryan, 29, was jailed Nov. 30 after police served a search warrant on his home at 909 18th St. in New Town. They said they found the marijuana along with a scale, a grinder and plastic bags meant to individually wrap up portions of the drug.
Ryan lives with his parents, who told police they had no idea anything illegal was in the house.
He faces felony charges of possession of marijuana with the intent to sell and two counts of drug possession for various pills found at his home.
Almost everything illegal was found in Ryan’s bedroom, police said.
Ryan had 252 grams of marijuana inside an ottoman and 38 grams in a glass jar on his desk. The rest of the marijuana was in his closet. A bong with pot resideue, however, was found in a drawer inside the family’s office/exercise room.
“The street value of the marijuana can range from $3,000 to $6,000 depending on the quality and quantity that is sold,” said police spokeswoman Alyson Crean.
Crean said when detectives arrived at Ryan’s home they could smell the strong odor of marijuana from outside. The Key West Police Department Special Investigations Unit worked with Homeland Security and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office on the search.
Comments