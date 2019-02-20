Another large brush fire hits Big Pine Key

A large brush fire was reported burning on Big Pine Key at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

At least two homes were evacuated mainly due to the heavy smoke in the area, said sheriff’s office spokesman Adam Linhardt.

No injuries had been reported Wednesday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office said Wednesday afternoon that the fire is contained and surrounding roads opened.

The fire started near a homeless encampment but no cause had been determined by midday Wednesday.

“All options are being investigated,” Linhardt said.

The fire is at Wilder Road near 20th Street, the same area where fire broke out over 72 acres of land last year, destroying one home and terrifying residents.

“Right now, we’re telling people not to go near the area because the smoke is very heavy,” Linhardt said.