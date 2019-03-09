Will this be the last time we spring forward? Remember to adjust your clocks for now

As you set your microwaves oven and car clocks ahead one hour this weekend, the sun-worshiping senators of the Sunshine State are hoping Sunday morning is the last time Floridians must spring forward for daylight saving time.
After the Florida Legislature passed — and then-Gov. Rick Scott signed — a bill in 2018 agreeing to let the sun shine an extra hour longer year-round, U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott have proposed a federal bill that would make daylight saving time permanent in Florida and throughout the U.S.
As Sunday morning nears, remember to set your clocks forward by one hour by 2 a.m., or before you go to bed Saturday night. Your phones and computers will usually adjust to the time automatically, but your kitchen appliances usually won’t.
Sunrise on Sunday will be at at 7:35 a.m. and sundown will be at 7:37 p.m., according to timeanddate.com.
The clocks will be turned back again on Nov. 3 for Eastern standard time.
Two states — Hawaii and Arizona — are already exempt from the 1966 Uniform Time Act establishing daylight saving time. Florida cannot join them without federal approval.
The push from Florida lawmakers hinges on the premise that, for example, on the winter solstice, the day in the Northern Hemisphere with the least amount of daylight, sunrise in Florida would be at 8 a.m. and the sunset at 6:30 p.m. instead of 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. like it is during standard time.
Joined by U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan, Rubio and Scott introduced The Sunshine Protection Act on Wednesday. This is the second time Rubio has proposed this plan.
“Studies have shown many benefits of a year-round daylight saving time, which is why Florida’s Legislature overwhelmingly voted to make it permanent last year,” Rubio said in a statement. “Reflecting the will of the state of Florida, I’m proud to reintroduce this bill to also make daylight saving time permanent nationally.”
Scott said the bill would “allow Floridians and visitors to enjoy our beautiful state even later in the day, and will benefit Florida’s tourism industry, which just celebrated another record year.”
Among the benefits outlined by Rubio’s office, the bill could theoretically reduce energy usage, robberies and car accidents, according to the lawmakers.
