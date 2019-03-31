Key West man dies after scooter crash with pickup truck

A Key West man was killed Saturday when the scooter he was riding collided with a pickup, police said.
Ashley Michael Wiggins, 41, was taken to Lower Keys Medical Center where he was pronounced dead after the crash on South Roosevelt Boulevard that happened just before 3 p.m.
Wiggins was riding near the service entrance of the Best Western Key Ambassador Resort Inn, 3755 S. Roosevelt Blvd. when the truck, headed out of town, apparently made a left turn in front of the scooter, police said.
“Key West police are continuing to investigate the crash,” said police spokeswoman Alyson Crean.
She provided no other details, including whether there are charges pending.
Wiggins is a Key West native, according to his Facebook page, who went to Pebblebrook High School in Mableton, Georgia, and studied at Florida Keys Community College.
This is a developing story.
Comments