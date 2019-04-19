Storms are here, Florida drivers, and will be all day. Easter weekend will bring a change

Know your thunderstorm types Ever heard of the term 'supercell' but didn't know what it was? Learn about these powerful storms responsible for most tornadoes in the United States and other thunderstorms in this video from NWS. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Ever heard of the term 'supercell' but didn't know what it was? Learn about these powerful storms responsible for most tornadoes in the United States and other thunderstorms in this video from NWS.

That rain spattering your car windshield on the morning commute is just a bellwether of what’s to come Friday.

The National Weather Service in Miami is reporting scattered showers have already arrived as the lead-in to a cold front for Easter weekend that will dip temperatures in Miami to 70 degrees Friday night and 66 degrees on Saturday night.

Numerous thunderstorms are expected to spread across South Florida from the west to the east after 8 a.m. but the afternoon and evening is when you will really want to pay attention.

Watch for frequent lightning strikes with winds gusting beyond 40 mph, the center says.

The Florida Keys have also seen showers in the morning but these will increase substantially later today the National Weather Service in Key West warns.

Clouds and a few showers are around the #FloridaKeys and coastal waters this morning, but rain chances will increase substantially late this PM as a cold front approaches. #GOESEast captured this 5 hour infrared loop of storms traversing the Gulf and FL Panhandle early this AM. pic.twitter.com/dftUUhXJev — NWS Key West (@NWSKeyWest) April 19, 2019

The rest of the state will be even be wilder. Wind gusts could reach 60 mph in areas west of Lake Okeechobee and in Orlando.





Where will it rain the least? Consider a visit to Homestead area (this is the last weekend of the season for the popular Knaus Berry Farm attraction) where rain chances are better than half — 51 percent.

The wettest parts of Florida promise to be west coast counties like La Belle and Immokalee at 84 and 80 percent rain chance, respectively. Naples faces a 79 percent rain chance. On the east coast, West Palm Beach (68 percent) and Fort Lauderdale (60 percent) could see the most activity.

The weather service issued a high surf, coastal flooding and rip current alert for parts of Bradenton. “A few” tornadoes are also possible in the evening hours — a risk common to much of Florida as the cold front approaches.

In Orlando, the weather service reports that storms “will be extremely fast, toward the northeast at 50 to 60 mph.” These could produce damaging wind gusts in excess of 60 mph, “frequent cloud to ground lightning, torrential downpours, and small hail.” A couple tornadoes could also spawn out of the unsettled weather.

The National Weather Service in Jacksonville also issued a wind advisory that goes into effect from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, with gusts expected in the 35 mph range.

4/19 @ 4 am - A few severe thunderstorms are possible today. The main hazard is damaging wind gusts. Stay weather aware! #flwx pic.twitter.com/P3VavMQU26 — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) April 19, 2019

This report will be updated.