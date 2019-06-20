Florida to launch workforce housing program, Gov. DeSantis announces in the Keys

Florida Keys canal filled with storm debris months after Hurricane Irma Big Pine Key residents and county officials try to address the canals on the key filled with debris from Hurricane Irma. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Big Pine Key residents and county officials try to address the canals on the key filled with debris from Hurricane Irma.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday announced that Rebuild Florida will launch a workforce housing construction program statewide with $140 million. The Florida Keys will receive $35 million.

Also, state administrators said Monroe County by next week will receive $21 million in FEMA reimbursement for debris removal for Hurricane Irma cleanup. Irma swept through the Keys in September 2017. Debris removal cost the county $30 million.

DeSantis visited Marathon on Thursday to make the announcements. It was his second visit to the Keys in two months.

This report will be updated.



