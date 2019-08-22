Key West firefighters adopted a puppy. Can you guess the breed?

The newest firefighter in Key West walks on four legs.

Lucas, a 9-month-old Dalmatian puppy, is now stationed in the Southernmost City’s fire houses.

Key West Firefighters Local 1424 adopted him from Dalmation Rescue, South Florida.

Lucas, who was rescued from the Jacksonville area, found out he was landing in Key West on Aug. 20, according to the shelter’s website.

“Lucas is a perfect fit for KWFD due to his temperament, playfulness and his eagerness to serve,” the union said.

Firefighters also pointed out that Lucas shares the same name as the lifesaving equipment they use for cardiac resuscitation.