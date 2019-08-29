When should I put my hurricane shutters up to protect against approaching Dorian?

The National Hurricane Center’s map of earliest expected arrival times of tropical storm force winds from Hurricane Dorian, which is aiming at Florida’s east coast on Labor Day Weekend. This advisory map was issued at 11 a.m. Aug. 29, 2019. National Hurricane Center

You’ve got your water. Or tried to get water even though hurricane season is the only time of the year you’ll touch the stuff.

You got your gas. Or waited in a long line only to get frustrated when pumps ran dry as people in Florida scramble to get ahead of Hurricane Dorian.

So now, you’re probably thinking: When do I put up my hurricane shutters? Or have someone else — like my landlord or condo association — do it for me?

The National Hurricane Center answer is you should start to put up storm shutters when a hurricane watch is issued for where you live. Two days ahead of the storm.

Hurricane watches are issued when hurricane conditions are expected to begin in an area within 48 hours.

According to the 5 p.m. Thursday storm track advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Florida’s east coast is expected to feel tropical storm-force winds from Dorian sometime Sunday morning. The center’s arrival time map showed these winds were forecast to be just off the east coast of Florida at 8 p.m. Saturday.

On Thursday afternoon it was still too soon to tell where Dorian might make landfall, thus no hurricane watch yet.

View graphic

At this point, before a watch is issued, you should have your hurricane plans in place, pay attention to whether you are in an evacuation zone or not, and have your supplies in hand.

If you’re really concerned and would feel more comfortable having your shutters up before it gets rainy and windy, or if you have to be at work or elsewhere Friday or Saturday, it’s OK to start to put them up now.

This would be especially true if you are using plywood or have storm panels you have to put up and screw in.

If you have accordion-type shutters already attached to your house, you should be fine waiting until the watch.

So who is responsible for putting shutters up?

The responsibility can vary widely. If you’re the sole owner of the property and don’t rent or live in a condo association, then it’s on you to protect your home.

If you rent, often your landlord will want to protect their property and may work with you to secure the home. Some condo associations put up shutters. Others leave it to the residents to protect their own units. Check your association’s documents if you aren’t sure — but you were probably made aware of storm policies when you moved in to the community.

A hurricane warning is when hurricane conditions are expected in 36 hours. By this point, you should have your shutters in place.

And masking tape does not protect your windows from hurricane-force winds, and only leaves an unsightly mess if the storm bypasses your neighborhood. So, no tape.