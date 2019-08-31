Dorian’s going? Must mean more social media memes

The National Hurricane Center’s Saturday afternoon, Aug. 31, 2019, forecast cone map shows Hurricane Dorian edging north and away from much of Florida. National Hurricane Center

As the forecast cone for Hurricane Dorian shows the storm starting to shift away from Florida, people are showing that storm dread, gas station lines and grocery store runs for hurricane supplies haven’t dulled their sense of humor.

Memes ushered in Dorian. Memes will usher Dorian out.

We couldn’t help but chuckle in recognition of a sheepish clown at a work cubicle that read: “Everyone in Miami back to work on Tuesday after making jokes [about] Dorian but still buying 12 packs of water and waiting in line for 3 hours at a gas station.”

Everyone in Miami back to work on Tuesday after making jokes ab Dorian but still buying 12 packs of water and waiting in line for 3 hours at a gas station pic.twitter.com/P3WCAy2ig6 — Janelle Lora (@Janelle_lora) August 31, 2019

And we’re sure many will feel as green around the gills as the figure in this tweet feels about consuming all that water and gas you bought.

(Topping off the tank we get. No one wants to hunt for gas for days or weeks after a major storm if electricity is out and stations without generators can’t pump. Buying up cases and cases of water when good old tap water in empty jugs and bottles will do you just fine for cooking or drinking? We don’t quite grasp the logic.)

Hurricane Dorian after it made y’all buy all that water and gas pic.twitter.com/URTQzbHV55 — morgan (@m0rgann4) August 31, 2019

But we bet grocery stores and gas stations didn’t mind the extra foot traffic — if we’re as cynical as this tweeted meme that reads: “South Florida gas stations and grocery stores when they hear Dorian isn’t coming but already made their money” as two cartoon characters cackle maniacally on video.

South Florida gas stations and grocery stores when they hear Dorian isn’t coming but already made their money pic.twitter.com/3GPoxCRAmB — Junebug (@O_totheSeal) August 31, 2019

Hopefully none of you are as despondent as poor Kermit the frog, who appears to be on a suicide mission via metal rod into an electrical socket because he bought up all that water for nothing.

(And we thought frogs liked water.)

Think of it this way, too: Doctors are on us all the time to drink more water — eight eight-ounce glasses a day — and less soda. Now, you have a reason to drink up the right stuff.

Bought all this food and water and Dorian barely hitting Miami pic.twitter.com/CcMbRcAZ7b — Kell (@Marckell__) August 31, 2019

And, finally, Publix apparently has another Dorian-related cake, according to this tweet that showed a blue cake with “Go Away” in white frosting and a swirling storm atop. “The most Floridaest thing ever.”

Say, didn’t that last bakery item — the Dorian cookie — get Publix enough flack the other day?

A Publix hurricane cake. If this ain’t the most Floridaest thing ever lol pic.twitter.com/WnU5HyezP4 — Beyonce’s Thigh Meat (@AyanaTheDIVA) August 29, 2019