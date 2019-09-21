Six people rescued after harsh winds flipped their kayaks and threw them overboard

Miami Herald File

A fun trip on kayaks took a turn Friday as six people found themselves in the water after their boats overturned.

The U.S. Coast Guard and Palm Beach Sheriff’s office rescued six boaters from the water near Blue Heron Bridge, the coast guard said.

Coast Guard watchstanders received a report of six people who fell from their kayaks due to 23-28 mph winds.

When the two agencies arrived they embarked the kayakers and brought them ashore.

“Thankfully, the kayakers had their life jackets on which contributed to the success of this mission,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Dustin Leicht, coxswain at Station Lake Worth. “Preparation is paramount when getting out on the water. Steps as seemingly simple as putting on a life jacket and telling people where you’re going and how long you’ll be out can save your life.”

The Coast Guard released a few boating safety tips to keep in mind when out on the sea:

▪ File a float plan

▪ Wear a life jacket

▪ Monitor weather broadcasts

▪ Have a signaling device to communicate an emergency

▪ Never boat under the influence

SHARE COPY LINK The Coast Guard offloaded nearly half billion dollars worth of cocaine Friday in Miami, the agency said.