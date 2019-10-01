He threatened to cut out a girl’s tongue and laughed about it, police said

Antonio Solis Monroe County Sheriff's Office

A Florida Keys man was jailed Monday after police said he threatened to cut out a 16-year-old girl’s tongue because he doesn’t like the boy she’s been dating.

Antonio Solis, 47, of Marathon, admitted to a Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputy that he made the threat while holding a steak knife, according to Adam Linhardt, the spokesman for the agency.

The incident happened at a home at Key Colony Beach. Solis first grabbed the girl by her hair and dragged her into the kitchen and sat her in a chair.

Solis was arrested on charges of felony aggravated battery with a deadly weapon without the intent to kill and misdemeanor battery.

The incident, which happened on Saturday, was first reported to a deputy working as a school resource officer, who interviewed Solis on Monday.

“Solis began to laugh and stated it was just his way of getting her to tell him the truth,” according to the police report, and then said he wasn’t going to actually do it.

Deputies notified the Florida Department of Children and Families about the threat.