Pedestrian killed crossing U.S. 1 in Florida Keys

A man was killed crossing U.S. 1 in the Florida Keys Thursday night.

Oscar Quezada, 41, walked into the “direct path” of a northbound Mercedes Benz while crossing from the bay side to the ocean side of the highway at mile marker 99 shortly before midnight, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, the FHP press release stated.

Alcohol was not a factor, and traffic was not “heavily affected,” according to the release.

The crash comes two days after a woman was left in critical condition after being hit by a car while she was walking along U.S. 1 at mile marker 77 in Islamorada.

Vicky Tucker, 54, was taken to Jackson South Medical Center in Kendall Tuesday night after a northbound Toyota RAV4 driven by Abdulrashod Khaitbaev, 27, of Key West, made a U-turn, hit a southbound-traveling car and then drove onto the shoulder where Tucker was walking.

Troopers cited Khaitbaev with “making an unsafe U-turn resulting in a crash.” Updates on Tucker’s medical condition were not immediately available.